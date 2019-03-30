Three model code violation cases registered in Thane

national

Apart from EC inspections, Thane Collectorate and Excise Department take steps to reduce alcohol sale around elections

Representational Image

Three cases of model code of conduct violations have already been registered in Thane district ahead of the general elections. While the authorities received more than 140 complaints of violations, 42 of them were considered.

The Election Commission of India announced the polling schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha elections on March 10, immediately after which the model code of conduct came into effect.

The EC has removed more than 15,000 political posters and other materials from public places in Thane so far. FIRs have been registered in three incidents: supporters of some parties roaming in cars with political banners on it, posters with pictures of political leaders put up at some places and a group of people moving around with certain political flags in Badlapur. "The culprits were doing it deliberately despite knowing the rules. We have made special teams to keep an eye out on such activities," said an election commission officer of Thane.

Check on liquor sale

The Thane Collectorate along with Excise Department officials have also sent notices to wine shop owners regarding maintaining proper sale records to avoid cancellation of licences. "We had suggested the Excise Department to somehow reduce the sale of liquor during the election period," said an official at the Thane collector office.

"We have told them that we will compare sales of this period during last year with that of this year's and will take action if they have increased drastically," said Excise Department official Y Rathod, adding, "They usually keep their shops open for extra hours during election time and sell liquor illegally."

