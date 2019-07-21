Three more FIRs registered against Azam Khan for land grab

crime

The total number of FIRs, as per the police, against Khan, now stands at 26

Azam Khan

Rampur: Three more FIRs have been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of FIRs, as per the police, against Khan, now stands at 26 in cases relating to land grab. The police said the complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine.

According to the complaints, the farmers' lands were illegally occupied through unscrupulous means with the help of a former Circle Officer.

The Uttar Pradesh government put the parliamentarian's name on the government's anti-land mafia portal earlier this week. "It means the cases will be directly monitored by the government and legal action will be taken," Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar had said.

A government has formed a three-member committee to investigate the case. Rampur SP earlier this week said that the police will make arrests in the case.

Alleging that Khan was unnecessarily being harassed, Samajwadi Party has formed a high-level delegation of its legislative party members to look into the matter on July 17.

Khan, a former state minister, has alleged that he was being harassed as he defeated BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. "Since I won the election against BJP, I am being punished. All allegations are false. They can investigate if they want to. There are enemies all around me," he had said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates