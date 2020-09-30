Mumbai: Three more long-distance trains on Western Railway

This image has been used for representational purposes only

As Unlock 4 proceeds, the Western Railway has said it will run three more special trains between Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur, Surat-Khurda Road and Ahmedabad-Khurda Road. Another, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madgaon special train, will run on WR via Vadodara and Surat.

According to Sumit Thakur, CPRO of WR, the Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur weekly Special will run from September 30 till further notice. The other trains, Surat-Khurda Road Weekly Superfast Special will run from September to October 20, and the Ahmedabad – Khurda Road Weekly Special will run from September 30 to October 24.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madgaon bi-weekly Rajdhani Superfast Special train will run from October 2 till further notice and will halt at Panvel in Mumbai region.

Historic train goes hi-tech

To make travelling more comfortable, conventional coaches of Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail have been upgraded to LHB class from Tuesday. The new LHB or Linke Hofmann Busch coaches have been designed for improved passenger safety. These aesthetically designed coaches are made up of stainless steel and the interiors are made of aluminium, which make them lighter.

