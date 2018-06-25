Three more people arrested in ATM fraud case in Puducherry

Senior Superintendent of Police (Karaikal) Rahul Alwal told reporters that the trio was arrested by sleuths of CB-CID wing of Puducherry police, in neighbouring Tamil Nadu

Three more persons were arrested today in connection with a case related to the ATM fraud busted here in March last, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (Karaikal) Rahul Alwal told reporters that the trio was arrested by sleuths of CB-CID wing of Puducherry police, in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Police spanned out to different parts of Tamil Nadu and zeroed in on the three, bringing the total number of arrests, in the case, to 15. The police official said the accused had close links with Chandruji, key accused in the case who is absconding since the last two months.

Chandruji, an AIADMK functionary was expelled from the party in the wake of the occurrence of the crime. The three accused had allegedly stolen the data of international credit cards online and prepared fake credit cards and withdrew several lakhs of rupees by swiping them on point of sales machines 'supplied' to them by Chandruji for commission, the official said.

Police recovered cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakhs, two luxurious cars, master cards from the trio. Further investigation is on, the official said.

