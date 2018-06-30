Three Mumbai musicians pick their favourite Raag Malhar based tracks

"I personify everything from raindrops to leaves in the lyrics, and the song is a complete celebration of the monsoon," he tells us

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher, Bollywood and indie musician

It's a treat talking to Kailash Kher over the phone, since he sings each of the songs based on Raag Malhar that he loves. Such as the chorus of Mitwa from Lagaan, after pointing out how the beginning part of the track is ideal for ushering in the onset of rain. And he then bursts into a rendition of Garjat Barsat Saawan Aayo Re from Barsaat Ki Raat (1960), performed originally by Suman Kalyanpur and Kamal Barot. Kher also lists Saawan ke Din Aaye Sajna Aan Milo, from the 1977 Naseeruddin Shah-Smita Patil starrer Bhumika, which he sings, too. But the one that he evidently has most fun performing is Cherrapunji, a song he composed for his band, Kailasa. "I personify everything from raindrops to leaves in the lyrics, and the song is a complete celebration of the monsoon," he tells us.

Anirban Chakraborty, Indie musician



Anirban Chakraborty started out with the English rock band Orange Street. But he has been composing in Hindi for eight years. Bol Re Papihara is an all-time classic for him as it best encapsulates the season. He also gives props to Barso Re Megha from the film Guru and Kaha Se Aaye Badra from Chashme Baddoor, and both are based on Raag Malhar.

Kavita Seth, playback singer

For Kavita Seth, the one song based on Raag Malhar that stands out is Bol Re Papihara, from Guddi (1977). It's picturised on Jaya Bhaduri and Samit Bhanja, who are taking shelter in a cave from the torrential rain pouring outside. The track was a smash hit and catapulted singer Vani Jairam to instant fame. Seth says, "Unlike other songs based on Raag Malhar, which are only influenced by it or borrow some parts, this one follows it completely, which makes it the perfect track for the monsoon."

