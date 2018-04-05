Three nabbed for obtaining multiple passports in Hyderabad

The accused were looking to shift abroad and had been trying to obtain a visa for the same

The North zone team of Hyderabad's Commissioner¿s Task Force arrested three persons on Thursday for acquiring multiple passports on the basis of counterfeit documents.

On receiving credible information, the Commissioner¿s Task Force along with the local police conducted raids at Abids, Trimulgherry, and Humayun Nagar police Station limits, and arrested the accused, namely Hyder Ali Lalani, Bhanda Khada Narsing Rao and Mohammed Abdul Salam.

Task Force DCP Radha Kishan Rao told the media that Lalani had acquired passport in 2001in the name of one Venkat Sharma on the basis of fake address proof and education certificate, while Narsing Rao acquired three passports with different names, on the basis of different identitiy proofs.

Salam too acquired two passports with fake certificates.

The accused were looking to shift abroad and had been trying to obtain a visa for the same.