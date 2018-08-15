Three nabbed for series of late night firings in Dadri

crime

The police have nabbed a 22-year-old man and his two associates, including a juvenile, for allegedly going on repeated shooting spree and injuring some persons in Dadri area Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police arrested Abhishek, 22, Manish 24 and detained their juvenile associate after four instances of random shootings between July 10 and August 9 by a gang of motorcycle-borne miscreants in Dadri police station area.

The police said the trio had resorted to the random shootings to avenge the humiliation of Abhishek, who had visited a chicken shop in Dadri area in the last week of June and had a spat with some locals and was beaten up by them. "He felt humiliated and wanted to avenge the humiliation of being beaten up in public," a police official said. A resident of Chitehra village, Abhishek had identified those people and after a few days started targeting them and firing at them without actually intending to kill them, the official said.

"He wanted to create a fear among them but did not want to kill them," said the official. The police apprehended the trio early today from the Eastern Peripheral Highway, working on a tip off, he said. Two firearms and some bullets have been seized from his possession, the police said, adding Abhishek and Manish have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

