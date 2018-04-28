Three Nashik civic body employees fails to submit caste validity certificates, get sacked

Three employees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) were dismissed from service for failing to submit their caste validity certificates to the civic administration



Three employees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) were dismissed from service for failing to submit their caste validity certificates to the civic administration. Municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe issued the dismissal orders of the staffers, employed in unskilled posts, yesterday, a NMC release said today.

Two of them, Suresh Birdas Dive and Anil Krishna Pawar, were attached with the NMC's north division, while the third one, Raju Gangadhar Londhe, was working with the civic corporation's health department, it said. All three failed to submit their caste validity certificates to the NMC's Caste Verification Committee in the stipulated time, the release added.

