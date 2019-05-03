Three naval warships to be first responders to cyclone Fani

national

Indian people stand near the shore of a closed beach in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on May 2, 2019, as cyclone Fani approaches the Indian coastline. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: As cyclone Fani has hit Odisha, tree Indian navy's warships -- Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt with relief material and medical teams will be the first responder.

The ship sailed south of the cyclone to be able to start rescue operations even as other naval vessels remain on standby at Vishakhapattanam. Naval divers teams have also moved to Odisha from Vishakhapattanam.

The cyclone is expected to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali around Puri during forenoon on Friday.

Odisha: NDRF personnel at Paradip sea beach ask locals to vacate the area as strong winds and rain hit the region. #CycloneFani is expected to make landfall in Puri district soon. pic.twitter.com/h18cJaxmul — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

The impact of the category 4 severe cyclonic storm Fani's landfall has started on the Odisha coast with wind velocity of 150 to 175 kmph and at a few places even higher, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning. "The process of cyclone Fani's landfall in Puri will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.," said Bhubaneswar Met Centre Director H.R. Biswas.

It's eye diameter is 28 km now. Half of Fani's eye is in the sea right now, said IMD. The landfall process is very likely to continue till noon on Friday.

The already rough sea in Puri is turbulant. Evacuation has been carried out till 5 km of the beach area. Even the calm sea in Chandipur is violent, officials said. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri during May 3 forenoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph.

Watch videos here...

