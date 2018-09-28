Three new genes associated with chronic back pain identified

health-fitness

The study, published in the journal PLOS Genetics, links the risk for back pain with variants in genes controlling skeletal development, among other pathways

Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have identified three novel genetic variants associated with chronic back pain that may help point toward avenues for the eventual development of new therapies.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Genetics, links the risk for back pain with variants in genes controlling skeletal development, among other pathways.

"Chronic back pain is linked to changes in mood, and the role of the central nervous system in the transition from acute to chronic back pain is well-recognised," said the co-author Pradeep Suri from the University of Washington.

"However, the top two genetic variants we identified suggest causes implicating the peripheral structures, such as the spine," Suri added.

For the study, the research team involved 158,000 adults of European ancestry, including over 29,000 individuals with chronic back pain, looking for gene variants that were associated with the presence of back pain.

The strongest association was with a variant in the SOX5 gene, which is a transcription factor involved in virtually all phases of embryonic development.

Inactivation of SOX5 has previously been linked to defects in cartilage and skeleton formation in mice, supporting the hypothesis that the variant discovered in this study may contribute to chronic back pain through its influence on some aspect of skeletal development.

The association of the SOX5 variant with chronic back pain was replicated in another group of over 280,000 individuals, including over 50,000 individuals with chronic back pain.

A second gene, previously associated with intervertebral disc herniation, was also linked to back pain, as was a third gene that plays a role in spinal cord development, possibly implicating pain sensation or mood in the risk for back pain.

"The results of our genome-wide association study point to multiple pathways that may influence risk for chronic back pain," Suri said.

"We expect that further large-scale genetic studies will reveal the importance of both peripheral and central contributors to the complex experience of chronic back pain," Suri noted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates