Three new menus in Mumbai that are worth your time

Tuck into the newly introduced chicken gilafi seekh with blue cheese naan, or try some delicious Lucknowi galouti kebabs

Gaylord's new menu

An iconic restaurant in SoBo is revamping its menu after six decades. Tuck into the newly introduced chicken gilafi seekh with blue cheese naan, or try some delicious Lucknowi galouti kebabs.

On June 5, 12 pm to 11.30 pm

At Gaylord, Mayfair Building, Churchgate.

Call 22821259

Go on a picnic

Make your way to a picnic-themed eatery and try cheese and jalapeno pasta or a melon salad, before digging into a layered rainbow cake. Wash it all down with a coconut lavender lemonade.

Till June 6, 12 pm onwards

At Picnic All Day Eatery, Savani Apartments, Ghatkopar East.

Call 9930798631

Be keen for quinoa

A new multi-cuisine bar is serving a fresh range of drinks and dishes. Try some Thai-style dumplings or vegetarian specialities like quinoa steak, from their all-day breakfast menu.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

At Autumn Bar and Bistro, Commercial Premises, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 7625073615

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates