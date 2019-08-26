Three of a family shot dead over old dispute in Bihar

crime

The criminals forcibly entered a house in Akhta village and shot dead 40-year-old Shahjahan Nisha

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Monday, three members of a family were shot dead over an old dispute in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. Suppi police station officer in charge, Subodh Kumar said that Salman Khan (30) and Ejaj Khan (32) were on their way to appear in the court of the SDO when half a dozen criminals who were in a Scorpio hit their motorcycles near Akhta village on the Suppi-Sitamarhi road and opened indiscriminate firing at the two.

Three members of a family were shot dead over an old dispute in #Bihar's #Sitamarhi district on August 26, police said.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/UmfBw099RU — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 26, 2019

The two deceased died on the spot. According to the police officials, later, the criminals forcibly entered a house in Akhta village and shot dead 40-year-old Shahjahan Nisha. All the three deceased were close relatives. Tension gripped across the village after the incident and police forces have been deployed to control the situation.

Also Read: Former BSP leader Jasram Gurjar shot dead in Rajasthan

In a similar incident, two unidentified assailants allegedly killed a 45-year-old man at the gates of Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. According to police sources, the deceased was a criminal who was involved in several cases. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi claimed that the man, who was identified as Sanjiv Dabade aka Golu, was shot dead by the assailants when he was coming out of the SDM office. He died on the spot in the attack.

Apparently, the deceased had several criminal cases, including that of murder, pending against him in the city. The deceased, who was a habitual offender had to visit the SDM office every Monday to register his weekly attendance. The police have registered a murder case and launched a search for the assailants.

Also Read: Ex-village head shot dead on his way to a shop in Baghpat

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates