Three of family die of poisonous gas in Agra

Agra: A man and his two sons were killed and eight other persons hospitalised after poisonous gas leaked from a septic tank they were cleaning in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Barhan. The victims were sitting besides the underground septic tank when gas leaked and made them unconscious, Constable Atul Sonkar said.

The deceased were Heera Singh and his sons Yashpal and Hemant.

