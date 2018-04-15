Three organisations demand reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a declaration, they asked the government to "create a separate State of Jammu, Union Territory of Leh-Ladakh and divide Kashmir by creating a Union Territory for Kashmir Pandits north and east of the Jhelum river"

Jammu and Kashmir

Three organisations demand to divide Jammu and Kashmir into three different parts. The outfits had a round-table conference on Sunday where they demanded - Jammu for India, Panun Kashmir, and Ladakh Buddhist Association.

In a declaration, they asked the government to "create a separate State of Jammu, Union Territory of Leh-Ladakh and divide Kashmir by creating a Union Territory for Kashmir Pandits north and east of the Jhelum river."

Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terror activities in Kashmir, the organisations said in the declaration, "We are determined to fight the Pakistani designs in the state...We are also equally determined to fight the subversive policies of Indian political class which have complemented Pakistani machinations in the state."

