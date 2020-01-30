Three patients with suspected coronavirus tested negative at RML hospital in Delhi

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

All three patients of suspected coronavirus cases reported at Delhi-based RML hospital have been discharged on Thursday after being tested negative, Smriti Tiwari, spokesperson of the RML Hospital informed ANI.

Since Monday, these three men were kept under tight health monitoring and isolation for the medical treatment after they complained of respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Meenakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent said, "All three patients who reported to RML Hospital with complaints of respiratory illnesses after their returned from China were kept in strict isolation and medical care. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (Pune) and their investigation is negative. All three patients have been discharged now."

According to the Medical Superintendent of RML hospital, "The three patients are of age 24, 34 and 48, respectively. One patient is a student while the other two have gone for the business work trip to China and returned."

"We have to build up a dedicated isolation coronavirus isolation ward. Our team of doctors and nurses have been instructed to monitor such patients if the need arises. Also, the center is making all important actions for preventive measures. However, as of now, no positive case of coronavirus has been reported to us," she said.

"As a part of preventive measures against coronavirus infection, people are advised to cover their mouth with masks, maintain a good standard of hand hygiene and should avoid travelling in crowded places. Any kind of fever, cough, cold and illness should be reported immediately to the nearest doctor," said Dr. Bhardwaj.

The hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities has been also reviewed during high-level meetings and advisories, and IPC Guidelines have been shared with the States. Adequate stocks of logistics including PPE is available.

In the wake of rising cases of a novel coronavirus in China, the central government on Wednesday issued an important travel advisory asking people to refrain from travelling to China.

All travelers to China should monitor their health closely. The travel advisory also mentioned the 24*7 helpline number (011-23978046), mentioned the advisory.

Meanwhile, the union ministry of civil aviation to conducting the thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong to 21 airports in India. These airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. All seven identified airports have airport signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations.

This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of the deadly Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province of China where more than 7000 cases have been reported and the virus has claimed over 100 lives.

It is important to note that Dr. RML Hospital has been declared as a nodal Hospital to manage the cases of a novel coronavirus if detected in India.

