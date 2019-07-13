Three people found murdered inside building compound in Navi Mumbai

crime

Police suspect that the deceased have been killed with a sharp weapon

Representational image

Three people were found murdered inside a building compound in MIDC Industrial Area here on Saturday morning, said police. The deceased have been identified as Irshad Sheikh (20-years-old), Naushad Sheikh (14-years old) and Rajesh (28-years-old). The bodies were found inside a building compound in Indira Nagar after the police were informed about the incident. The deceased used to work in the scrap business.

Maharashtra: Three people murdered in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Navi Mumbai. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/JvzNNwakmO — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old boy's decomposed body found in Vanrai



Police suspect that the deceased have been killed with a sharp weapon.



The dead bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and the investigation is underway.

Also read: Mother strangles baby girl to death, husband suspects extra-marital affair

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies