Three people killed in Indonesia earthquake

Police at the scene of debris on top of a motorcycle after an earthquake in Bali, Indonesia. Pic/AFP

At least three people have been reported dead in the earthquake that struck Lombok island of Indonesia on Sunday. According to Washington Post, Najmul Akhyar, district chief of North Lombok confirmed that at least three people died due to the quake.

The earthquake, measuring 7 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Indonesia and also triggered a tsunami warning. Last week an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale rattled eastern Indonesia.

Indonesia is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions as it is located in the Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

