Three pickpockets arrested for targeting bus passengers in Mathura

Representational picture

New Delhi: Three men suspected of pickpocketing passengers travelling in buses on Mathura Road in the national capital were arrested, police said Tuesday. The accused were identified as Ashish (25), Nitin Chauhan (22) and Vikram (24), all residents of Gautampuri in South-East Delhi's Badarpur area, they said.

According to Chinmoy Biswal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), police received information on Sunday regarding the accused persons who were going to target bus passengers on Mathura Road. Thereafter, a trap was laid and all the accused were nabbed near Mohan Cooperative Metro Station on Mathura Road, the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ashu very swiftly used to pull out mobiles and wallets from the pockets of the bus passengers after Nitin and Vikram distracted the victim's mind either by pushing them or engaging them in talks, police added.

