Three policemen suspended after getting caught sleeping on duty in Indore

The Indore policemen were caught in a surprise inspection by Superintendent of Police Yusuf Qureshi

Indore: Three policemen in Indore who were allegedly caught napping on duty or absent during the intervening night of June 17-18, have been suspended and posted to police lines. The policemen were caught in a surprise inspection by Superintendent of Police Yusuf Qureshi.

In a statement, SP Yusuf Qureshi said "An inspection was carried out in several police stations. I have checked the beat parties. We are taking action against those who were found either absent from the duty or caught working in an inappropriate manner. There are three to four police officials. One HCM was found sleeping, he is being suspended and an investigation is underway."

The statement said that Assistant Sub Inspector of Vijay Nagar police station was found asleep inside the station. The media statement reported, "Head Constable Radhe Shyam Tripathi, who posted at Sanyogitganj station, was also found sleeping. Constable Ankit posted at Azad Nagar station was found absent from the duty. All have suspended with immediate effect and posted to police lines."

During the inspection, SP Yusuf Qureshi also found a sub-inspector who was patrolling using his personal vehicle. "Probationary sub-inspector Manish Gurjar of Sanyogitaganj police station was found patrolling his personal vehicle and left the mobile station at the police station. He has been issued a show cause notice," the release said.

