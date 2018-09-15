Search

Three policemen, two Army personnel arrested in West Bengal in graft case

Sep 15, 2018, 22:50 IST | IANS

As many as 15 gold bars weighing one kilo each were seized

Representational Image

President Three police officers and two Army men were arrested from West Bengal's Aliporeduar district for allegedly not taking legal action against gold smugglers in exchange for illegal gratification, a state CID officer said on Saturday.

Five accused persons are Pawan Brahma, Lt. Colonel, Army Intelligence, Hasimara, Dashrath Singh, Constable of Army Intelligence, Hasimara, Anuruddha Thakur, SDPO Jaigaon, Alipurduar, Satyendra Nath Roy, Sub Inspector of Police, Kamalendra Narayan, former Officer in-charge of Hasimara Out Post.

They were produced before the court on Saturday.

"The accused persons had allegedly misappropriated and received illegal gratification for avoiding to take legal action against the gold smugglers whom they had detained with a consignment of gold on September 10," the officer said in a statement.

