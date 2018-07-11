Three road accident victims die as onlookers take selfies, make videos

In a 1.43-minute selfie-video, shot by one of the onlookers and which has gone viral, a victim is seen lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain but no one is attending him

Three persons, who met with an accident here, died after writhing in pain for nearly thirty minutes even as a group of onlookers clicked selfies and made videos with no one coming forward to the help of the injured.

The shocking example of public apathy was witnessed on Monday in the Chohtan area when the motorcycle of the three friends, who were of the age group between 25-30 years, was hit by a school bus.

In a 1.43-minute selfie-video, shot by one of the onlookers and which has gone viral, a victim is seen lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain but no one is attending him.

An elderly man is seen asking whether anyone from the public can identify them while another is suggesting someone else to pick up their mobile phones so that their family members could be informed.

They were identified as Parmanand, Gemra Ram and Chandra Prakash, said Constable Moolaram, who was the first to reach the spot.

Parmanand died on the spot while Ram succumbed to his injuries in Barmer district hospital. Prakash was referred from Barmer hospital to a Jodhpur hospital and he died on the way to Jodhpur, he said.

Police said timely help could have saved at least two lives.

"They lied unattended for nearly half-an-hour. One died on the spot, another in a hospital and third on way to Jodhpur from Barmer," SHO, Chohtan police station, Manohar told PTI.

"It was against humanity. Those who were present should have helped them but instead of this one of them was busy with a selfie-video," he said.

The SHO said the onlooker who clicked the selfie-video with the victim has not been identified yet.

