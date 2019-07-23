Three rubber godowns gutted in major fire in Bhiwandi

national

The fire broke out at Dapora Prenana compound at around 2 am which engulfed a nearby chemical godown and subsequentially spread to another godown adjacent to it

Bhiwandi: A major fire broke out at a rubber storage facility in the wee hours of Tuesday in Thane resulting in gutting of three godowns. A bike parked outside one of the buildings was also razed in the process

The fire broke out at Dapora Prenana compound at around 2 am which engulfed a nearby chemical godown and subsequentially spread to another godown adjacent to it. Residents of nearby buildings said they heard loud noises of chemical drums blasting in the storage facility.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Dattatraya Salvi, a fire officer, said they faced problems in their operation as the roads leading to the area were very bad. "The routes were so bad that we feared the fire engines may lose balance. This is causing problems in transporting water," he said.

