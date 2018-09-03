Three school boys held for 'sexually harassing' class mate in Tamil Nadu

crime

Four class ten students of the school had repeatedly 'sexually harassed' the minor boy, who complained to his father about it, they said

Representational picture

Three students of a private school here were arrested here Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing their class mate, police said. Four class ten students of the school had repeatedly 'sexually harassed' the minor boy, who complained to his father about it, they said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested three boys and produced them before a local court on Sunday. Later, they were lodged in a borstal school in Tiruchirapalli. One boy is absconding, police said adding a search is on to trace him.

