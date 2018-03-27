Three siblings charred to death after fire breaks out in shanty in UP

Three siblings were charred to death on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra district when a fire broke out in their shanty, police said

Three siblings were charred to death on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra district when a fire broke out in their shanty, police said. The incident took place in Tendu village when the children -- Shahid (four), Praveen (five) and Rukhsana (six)-- were sleeping inside the hut, the police said.

The father, a daily wager, was not at home and the mother was sleeping outside. She tried to douse the fire, but could not save the children. Officials have assured financial compensation to the family as per the government rules.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever