Three sisters drown in pond while going to fetch water

Three siblings drowned in a pond while attempting to save each other here, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred in Bhadli village of Jaisalmer district when Durga (21), Puja (20) and Kanchan (18) had gone to take water from the pond, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gopal Lal Sharma said.

After one of them slipped in deep water, the other two sisters also drowned while attempting to save each other, the DSP said. The matter has been registered under relevant sections of the CrPC, Sharma said, adding the bodies were handed over to their family on request without post-mortem.

