Three sisters found with decomposed body of woman in West Bengal

The decomposed body of a 60-year-old woman was recovered from a house here where her three sisters, all mentally unstable, were also living, police said today. The police got the information over phone about the incident yesterday and recovered the body of Archana Pal from her house at Pratap Bagan area here in the district. Superintendent of Police Sukhendu Heera said possibly she died on Wednesday.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Her three sisters -- all mentally unstable and physically ill -- were taken to hospital, he said. One of them was admitted to the hospital while others were released, the officer said. They four were the only occupants of the house and their parents had died earlier.

