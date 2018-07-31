Three smugglers arrested, 71 bovines rescued in Jammu and Kashmir

A case has been registered at in this connection, the official said. In Ramban district, a police team intercepted a truck at Nashri in Ramban district and during checking, 16 bovines were rescued

Three smugglers were arrested and 71 bovines rescued today in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Ramban districts, police said today. A police team intercepted the bovines smugglers, identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Javed, at Dessa area of Doda district last night and rescued 55 bovines from them, a police official said. The two accused were arrested from the spot and the other two, identified as Khursheed and Abdul Lateef, fled, he said, adding that efforts were underway to arrest them.

A case has been registered at in this connection, the official said. In Ramban district, a police team intercepted a truck at Nashri in Ramban district and during checking, 16 bovines were rescued, he said. The vehicle has been seized and all the bovines have been rescued, the official said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and a case has been registered against him, he said.

