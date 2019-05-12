Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

Here with me by Marshmello (featuring CHVRCHES): A romantic love anthem, Here With Me is one of the songs you put on loud in your car, and the whole gang sings along. Road trip anyone?

1 If I Can't Have You By Shawn Mendes: The prince of mush pop is back, and Mendes delivers another hit. It will have you humming "everything means nothing, if I can't have you".

2 SOS by Avicii (featuring Aloe Blacc): It pains me every time Avicii's name comes up, but this is a good song that keeps with the DJ's laidback, fun aesthetic. It's also seems like a cry for help in a way, as it says "I don't need my drugs, we could be more than just part-time lovers". RIP Avicii.

