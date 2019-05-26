Three songs to have on your playlist on repeat

sunday-mid-day

Not Yours Never Was by Hannah Jane Lewis: This one is my personal favourite as the girl is the one saying that 'Hey, this was just a fling, so please pack your bags and be out be gone'. Love it!

Hannah Jane Lewis

1 My Name Isn't by Lova: This song, and the songs below, are all about women hurting and the things that they do to deal with the pain. But they are packaged in a lovely, peppy way, and you will be glad for them. This one says "Four, five, six, we don't want you d*** pics, are you for real?" Dance along as you seek an answer.

2 Not Yours Never Was by Hannah Jane Lewis: This one is my personal favourite as the girl is the one saying that 'Hey, this was just a fling, so please pack your bags and be out be gone'. Love it!



Astrid S

3 Someone New by Astrid S: "I can't stop myself from thinking about you; But you're thinking about someone new". Sigh! What do we do when this happens? We write a song. And then we hear it on repeat. Here is that song.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates