Three songs to have on your playlist on repeat

So, we watched Danny Boyle's new gem, Yesterday, and we are now hooked to The Beatles. If you-like us-want to go down memory lane, these are the songs we recommend.

1 Yesterday: Truly beautiful. Sad, but so perfect in its melody and lyrics, that you won't mind it all. And you will be listening to it on loop, forever if you can.

2 I Want to Hold Your Hand: When you are finally done wallowing, it's time to dance a bit, and woo your lover. This one is perfect for that, and more (by which we mean dancing in your room in front of the mirror).

3 In My Life: This is my favourite. It reminds me of the kind of love we all need. One day, I hope someone sings it to each one of us. “Though I know I'll never lose affection, for people and things that went before... in my life, I love you more.” Sigh.

