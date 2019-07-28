Three songs to have on your playlist on repeat

sunday-mid-day

Sam Smith

1 How Do You Sleep by Sam Smith: The male version of Adele is back with a heart-wrenching heartbreak of a tune. With 'How do you sleep when you lie to me?', Smith is asking all the questions we want to ask lovers who've been cheating us all along. Come on, sing and vent.

2 Dude by Litany: This Brit band, is about retro sounds with a twist, is a favourite of mine. This song is so cute, it makes me giddy. 'I could be your girlfriend, you could be my dude.' Aww! Listen and become a fan now.



Baazi

3 I.F.L.Y. by Baazi: That basically means I F****ing Love You. Baazi is used to giving one hit after another, and this one will make you play it again and again during those rainy day drives (even if you are stuck in traffic).

