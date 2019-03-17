Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

Songs like Talk will tell you why

1 Esta Rico by Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny: Even though this is a slightly old song, we heard it recently and it made us move our bootay, again and again. Isn't that enough reason to have it on repeat?

2 Talk by Khalid: There is a chance that if you are listening to any of the top charts, you have seen Khalid's name pop up again and again. Songs like Talk will tell you why. His vocal styling and musical aesthetics are addictive. Must listen.

3 Bad For You by Merlot: What would you do if someone told you they are bad for you? Would you still walk in with eyes wide open? If they sing a song like this, then we surely will.

