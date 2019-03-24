Three songs to have on your playlist, or not

Updated: Mar 24, 2019, 11:41 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

The Punjabi lyrics here say you don't have to say anything, as your body language is enough. Listen to the trippy song, but know that body language is not enough. Remember consent?

1 Fools by Madison Beer: "Don't you know, baby? Only fools stick around when the love is gone" Do they now? Beer, who got famous after Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her singing Etta James' At Last, has a sweet voice that will acts as an ear worm.

Ikka

2 Body Language by Ikka: The Punjabi lyrics here say you don't have to say anything, as your body language is enough. Listen to the trippy song, but know that body language is not enough. Remember consent?

3 Too Damn Busy by Petrie: You know you should be focusing on work, but you keep thinking of that one person again and again! It's time to listen to this song. It's the perfect pop tune to satisfy you.

