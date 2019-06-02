Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

I Can Do Better by Lova: If you have been feeling bad about a certain someone, shout out the lyrics, "Anything you can do, I can do better."

Natania

1 Muscle Memory by Natania: Our favourite Mumbai export to LA is back with a brand new song, that will have you dancing as you hear her sing about that love that just couldn't be. "Stare at those texts, just don't hit send, stupid and it isn't helping." Genius.

2 Blame Girls by Girl Crush: "Girls, you pretty things, you are accountable for this man's struggle". This song talks about that habit of society to blame girls for everything, packaged in a pop song. Kudos.

