Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

Out of your mind by Brighton: This trippy number has to heard while lying on your rug, gazing out of the window, as it rains outside. Also, keep that glass of wine nearby

1 Stuck by Jome: "I think I'm stuck on the version of you that you left behind". Sigh. Aren't we all. Listen to this dreamy tune only if you want to get stuck thinking of your ex.

2 Out of your mind by Brighton: This trippy number has to heard while lying on your rug, gazing out of the window, as it rains outside. Also, keep that glass of wine nearby.

3 24 by Grady: Keeping with our easy listening vibe, here's a R&B-ish, reggae-ish song that will have you moving even as you refuse to move from the rug. Enjoy the

Sunday, people!

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates