Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

3 Good Things Fall Apart by Illenium & Jon Bellion: "Tell me what you hate about me, whatever it is, I'm sorry". Sweet, sweet song by an artiste you need to listen to more often

Katy Perry:

1 I Believe by the Jonas Brothers: These boys are having a moment. This one is a perfect road trip song, to be played on rainy drive to Lonavla. Actually this whole album, Happiness Begins, is good to go if you want to be put in an upbeat mood.

2 Never Really Over by Katy Perry: The glam queen of pop is back with this banging number, the chorus of which will have you going dizzy, crazy, singing, all at the same time. "Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over". Of course Katy!

3 Good Things Fall Apart by Illenium & Jon Bellion: "Tell me what you hate about me, whatever it is, I'm sorry". Sweet, sweet song by an artiste you need to listen to more often.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates