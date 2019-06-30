Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

Pieces of Us by Mark Ronson (featuring King Princess): "All of my love; swing and a miss every time that we talk; and now all I got is pieces of us." It's sad, but upbeat, heartfelt and fun.

1 Glad He's Gone by Tove Lo: The refrain is an empowering one — "you're better off, I'm glad that he's gone". Tove Lo sings it as if she is singing it to a friend with a toxic boyfriend, and we are all gonne feel this feeling. We are all gonne feel this. Leave him now!

2 Pieces of Us by Mark Ronson (featuring King Princess): "All of my love; swing and a miss every time that we talk; and now all I got is pieces of us." It's sad, but upbeat, heartfelt and fun.

3 Dear Society by Madison Beer: YouTuber and Justin Bieber's find, Madison Beer hits it out of the park with this little ditty. The vocals are strong, the beats addictive and the lyrics will make you go "aah, that's me". "I'm a natural disaster, but even after all that I do, it's you who's gonna be the death of me." Sing along, ladies.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates