Three songs to have on your playlist or not

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 08:26 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

The American singer-songwriter is a hit with the youth, and his melodious voice will brighten up your day

Kim Petras

1 Icy by Kim Petras: "So dumb, I believed you really liked me, cause of you, now my heart is so icy." The lyrics, which are stellar, and the beat — reminiscent of Weeknd's Starboy — will have you hooked and playing it again and again.

2 Hurt Again by Julia Michaels: If there was ever a song that was about toxic relationships, this is it. It's got Michaels, a master of relatable lyrics, singing "Oh, I can see the future, it doesn't look pretty; I'm lookin' in your eyes, I'm ready to be hurt again." Listen to it for sure, but I beg you, don't be ready to hurt again.

Alec Banjamin
Alec Banjamin

3 Must Have Been the Wind by Alec Banjamin: This song feels like the 2019 version of Suzanne Vega's Luka, as it talks about domestic violence, in a lovely, sensitive way. The American singer-songwriter is a hit with the youth, and his melodious voice will brighten up your day.

