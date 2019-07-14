Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

He Don't Love Me by Winona Oak: "I met a boy... I knew he was the one for me... but he don't love me". Isn't that the story of our lives? Listen to this one and cry a little.

Juke Ross

1 Burned by the Love by Juke Ross: Ross has a delicious voice that will touch your heart. I am not exaggerating; when he sings "would've traded all my diamonds to be where you are," you feel it inside you.

2 Diva by Aazar (featuring Swae Lee & Tove Lo): If you want to pub hop in your head, this is the right song to put on loud, so that others give you the stink eye. You are just having some fun!

3 He Don't Love Me by Winona Oak: "I met a boy... I knew he was the one for me... but he don't love me". Isn't that the story of our lives? Listen to this one and cry a little.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates