Three songs to have on your playlist or not

Ariana Grande

1 Boyfriend by Ariana Grande and Social House: The pop princess keeps astonishing us with her power-packed voice and innate ability to give us tracks that we need to play again and again. "I can't have what I want, but neither can you".

2 Mad Love by Mabel: If you haven't sang along loudly to Mabel's first big hit, Don't Call Me Up, then you have been living under a rock. So first hear that, and then come down to Mad Love.



Mabel

3 Easier by 5 Seconds of Summer: "Is it easier to stay, is it easier to go"—Isn't that the question we all ask ourselves? This is another poppy earworm by the Australian pop rock band from Sydney, whose other hits include Youngblood and Who Do You Love.

