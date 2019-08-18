Search

Three songs to have on your playlist or not

Updated: Aug 18, 2019, 08:16 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion: If you are not in a dreamy mood, then listen to this hip hop ditty, that will have you strutting your stuff all across town

AJ Mitchell

1 Slow Dance by AJ Mitchell featuring Ava Max: Put it on and gaze out of your taxi window, wondering who you will get to slow dance with next. Let your fantasy run wild. You never know! "I need a romance, one chance"—ask the universe whatever you want. It's got a killer hook, too.

2 Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion: If you are not in a dreamy mood, then listen to this hip hop ditty, that will have you strutting your stuff all across town.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry

3 Small Talk by Katy Perry: "Isn't it weird, that you've seen me naked, we had conversations about forever, now it's about the weather, okay". The lyrics itself make this song worth listening to. It's also Perry, so it's a pop lover's delight.

Tags

katy perrysunday mid-day

