Three songs to have on your playlist or not

1 Slide Away by Miley Cyrus: Miley is finally growing up and I love it. This song, along with its haunting melody, also has lyrics that are all about letting go and experiencing Zen in your life. "I want my house in the hills, don't want whiskey and pills." Amen.

2 I Warned Myself by Charlie Puth: Puth is a hitmaker! And this one is a slow, sensual one, with his trademark voice and beats intact. Fun.

3 Cross You Out by Charlie XCX: If you want an old-school rock vibe, then listen to this song, and think of yourself in high school. The lyrics echo emotions we only feel when we are younger: "We can be young, we can be old, as long as we have each other to hold."

