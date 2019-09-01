Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

This week, it's all about Taylor Swift's new album, which I absolutely love! Tay Tay has proved that she can write songs, which are not all about how she is being bullied by the rest of the world. This one is mostly about her being in love with her boyfriend of four years, yummy British actor Joe Alwyn. The songs you just can't miss are:

1 I Forgot That You Existed: Okay, this is a bye bye to someone from the past and it will become your anthem for forgetting that f*** boy. Listen on repeat till it's ingrained in your brain.

2 Paper Rings: "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you in paper rings." Aww, one only says these things when they are truly in love. This one is a happy bop.

3 Death by A Thousand Cuts: I know it's an album about happy love, but I only seem to like the sad songs. This one is about missing a lost love, and Swift does a great job with the songwriting. Listen now.

