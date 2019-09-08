Three songs to have on your playlist or not

1 South of the Border by Ed Sheeran: This peppy number featuring Camila Cabello from Sheeran's latest album No. 6 Collaborationa Project, is a fun way to start your day. In fact, the whole album is worth checking out, if you want to see Sheeran in a new light.

2 Honey by Natania: This little LA-based Indian cracker just won't stop. Her new single, Honey, is exactly like how it's supposed to be—sweet, fun, and an ear worm you will love to nurse. Must listen!

3 I Am Yours by Andy Grammar: If you are a man looking to woo your lady love, then this is the song for you. In simple words, it lets your intention shine through. "You know I need you, like your oxygen, be my atmosphere, let me breath you in." Sigh.

