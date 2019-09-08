MENU

Three songs to have on your playlist or not

Updated: Sep 08, 2019, 08:12 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

South of the Border by Ed Sheeran, Honey by Natania and I Am Yours by Andy Grammar

Ed Sheeran

1 South of the Border by Ed Sheeran: This peppy number featuring Camila Cabello from Sheeran's latest album No. 6 Collaborationa Project, is a fun way to start your day. In fact, the whole album is worth checking out, if you want to see Sheeran in a new light.

2 Honey by Natania: This little LA-based Indian cracker just won't stop. Her new single, Honey, is exactly like how it's supposed to be—sweet, fun, and an ear worm you will love to nurse. Must listen!

Natania

3 I Am Yours by Andy Grammar: If you are a man looking to woo your lady love, then this is the song for you. In simple words, it lets your intention shine through. "You know I need you, like your oxygen, be my atmosphere, let me breath you in." Sigh.

