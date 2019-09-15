Three songs to have on your playlist or not

This week, I have to introduce you to my current favourite artiste—Ralph. If you are starting out, then these are the three songs to listen to.

1 Tease: "I'll confess your sweet talk had me weak in the knees; but my friend got the same text, cut and copied"—yes, this one is about the boy who flirts with everyone. It's also catchy, so you won't mind that it reminds you of an ex.

2 Weather: This one is about that fleeting kind of love. "Is it love or is it the weather? When the leaves fall, will we stay together?" Who cares when the song is an earworm.

3 No muss, no fuss: This new song reminds you why you don't need anyone who stresses you out: "I wish you well, but there's no chance in hell, I want no muss, no fuss, no us." Sing along.

