Three songs to have on your playlist or not

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 08:25 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

John Mayer

1 Bombay Dreams by KSHMR & Lost Stories: I have been dancing to this song in the autorickshaw. It's a good blend of Indian vibes (sung by Kavita Seth), and that electronic feeling. It's truly fusion at its best, and the melody will stay stuck in your head.

2 Carry Me Away by John Mayer: This one sounds too much like Love on the Weekend, but for me that is not necessarily a bad thing. Lyrics are still on point though: "Been way too safe inside my bubble, take me out and keep me up all night". But, strictly for Mayer fans!

3 Number One Fan by Muna: I have loved this LA trio ever since they came out with I Know A Place in 2016. And this new ditty is already driving me crazy with its pop beat and fantastic lyrics: "I've been looking at myself in the mirror, saying 'Don't leave me now, don't leave me now'."

