Three songs to have on your playlist or not

1. Cheating On You by Charlie Puth: This American viral sensation is back with an even sexier track than his last one. "I know I said goodbye... But when I touch her, I feel like I am cheating on you". Even if that feels untrue, the song is a one that will have you grinding, and isn't that enough.

2. Really Don't Like You By Tove Lo: I LOVE TOVE LO! I am totally crushing on this Swedish bada**. This song is a tribute to the girl who dates your ex after you. Who thought of this? Tove did, and you need to listen to her now.

3. You Are Losing Me by Chelsea Cutler: If you just want to listen to some easy music, Cutler's poppy heartbreak track is a good one. And the lyrics may be trite, but it's what all of us feel at some time: "You're gonna wish that I wasn't loving someone new". Sigh!



