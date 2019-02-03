Three songs which you should always have on your playlist

sunday-mid-day

1 Second Boyfriend by Matt Hall: You take all my time but you're already taken; You want a second boyfriend that doesn't see you naked" - with lyrics like those, do we actually need to give you another reason to binge on this song? It's also an earworm, so press play now.

2 I'm So Tired by Lauv and Troye Sivan: Both are pop favourites that churn out hit singles every now and then. And so when they collaborate, it has to be a majorly awesome one. Don't pay attention to its gloomy name, this song will put you in a good mood.

3 Gully Boy: This whole album should be on repeat. We especially love Apna Time Aayega, as it's the anthem everyone should listen to every morning, just to know all is possible.

