Three songs you must have on your playlist on repeat

3 songs to have on your playlist or not

1 Don't call me by Mabel: This is about telling an ex not to call you, just because they can see you do so well! "I'm going out tonight, feeling good now you're outta my life." Yes, that's right!

2 Who Do You Love by The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer: Do you know that feeling when you know the one you love, loves someone else? It's this emotion the Chainsmokers give us another trippy hit about.

3 Sucker by the Jonas Brothers: You would be a sucker for misery, if you listen to this song! Trust me and don't do it. All the publicity the brothers and their respective halves have got in the last few days, doesn't mean they should unleash this monstrosity on us.

