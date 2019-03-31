Three songs you must have on your playlist on repeat

sunday-mid-day

3 songs you should have on your playlist

1. Party for One by Carly Rae Jepsen: I didn't know if the day was going to be a good one or a meh one, and then, I heard this song! I got such a happy, positive vibe that I decided to smile right away. You will too. Also, listen to her other single, Now That I Found You for a pop kick.

2. Haaye Oye by Qaran (featuring Ash King): It's the new Punjabi addiction you needed to play in your gadi, now that Lamberghini is passe. Qaran has earlier done Tareefan, and singer Ash King has a sweet voice that will make you look up more songs by him.

3. 365 by Zedd and Katy Perry: Zedd's genius shines through in this dance track that will have you addicted and aching to go dancing. So play it out.

